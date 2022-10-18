ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — District Attorney P. David Soares announced that four defendants have pleaded Not Guilty in connection with the January 2021 murder of Shanita Thomas. On October 7, a grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against the four defendants.

The indictment alleges that on or about January 30, 2021, in the area of 211 Central Avenue in the City of Albany, these four defendants were involved in the death of Shanita Thomas by shooting her with a firearm. Additionally, the indictment alleges the defendants attempted to cause the death of Rashita Abraham by shooting her with a firearm.

During the arraignment on October 14, three of the four defendants were hit with charges in Albany County Supreme Court. Terrence Anthony, 42, Vramir Branch 33, and Marcel Perry, 35. On Monday, October 17, the fourth defendant, Raa’jiem Coleman, 32 was hit with charges as well.

Charges against all four defendants

Two counts of second degree murder

One count of second degree attempted murder

One count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Armed violent felony

Branch also faced one additional count of tampering with physical evidence. All four defendants are scheduled to reappear in court on November 18, at 11 a.m.