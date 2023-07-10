SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people were arrested in Greenfield following a narcotics investigation, according to police. Korey West, 25, Jason Allen, 43, Bradley Allen, 67, and Diane Allen, 62, are all facing charges.

On June 30, police executed a search warrant at 223 Bockes Road in Greenfield after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation was conducted in Saratoga County. The investigation and search uncovered scales, packaging materials, and quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and suboxone at the residence, all of which were seized by officers.

Following the search, the four suspects were taken into custody. They face the following charges:

Charges

Korey West Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance Two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Jason Allen First-degree criminal nuisance Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Bradley Allen Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Diane Allen Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance



Korey West and Jason Allen were arraigned at the Town of Greenfield Court, Allen additionally having a bench warrant for his arrest out of Clifton Park. They were both released in lieu of a cash/bond bail, and are due to appear in the Greenfield Town Court at a later date.

Bradley and Diane Allen were released on appearance tickets and are also due to appear in the Greenfield Town Court at a later date.