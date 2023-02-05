JAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people have been arrested in connection to eight different burglaries in the town of Jay. Beverly Birano, 22, Andrew Smith, 22, Dillian Cumber, 20, each of Ausable Forks, and Christopher Hogan, 20, of Jay, were arrested in January after a months-long investigation.

Police say on September 28, 2022, around 11:45 a.m., they responded to a burglary on Ausable Drive in the town of Jay. As they were investigating, police realized eight other burglaries had occurred in that area and they were committed by the same individuals. They happened on Red Fox Drive, Black Mountain Lane, Whitetail Lane, and Hagar Way.

Birano and Smith were arrested on January 24, and Birano was charged with second-degree burglary. Police say both were arraigned in the Town of Jay Court and were released on their own recognizance. Cumber and Hogan were arrested on January 27. Cumber was charged with second-degree burglary. Police say they were both arraigned in the Town of Jay Court, and released on their own recognizances. Police only specified the charges against Birano and Cumber.