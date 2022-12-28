JAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last month, police responded to a home in the Adirondack town of Jay for a burglary complaint. Over the ensuing weeks, State Police say that four suspects related to the incident have been arrested, between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14.

State Police responded to a complaint on Dockum Way just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 20. Upon investigating the scene, police said that a resident had been attacked by a group of intruders, who entered the home without permission. Police said that the victim was awoken, struck in the head, and held against their will as the intruders demanded money and drugs. The victim escaped the suspects with non-threatening injuries.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident. They include: