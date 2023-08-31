AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four men have been arrested in Amsterdam following a larceny investigation, according to state police. Robert Howland, 46, of Amsterdam, Travis Smith, 49, of Amsterdam, Ronald Washington, 39, of Fultonville, and Brandon Willis, 31, of Fultonville, are all facing multiple charges.

On August 28, at 11:23 a.m., troopers responded to the Lowe’s location in Amsterdam for the report of a past occurring larceny. The investigation determined that on August 25, Howland, Smith, Washington and Willis all entered the store and reportedly worked together to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise before leaving in the same vehicle.

Howland and Smith were arrested on August 28, while Washington and Willis were arrested on August 30. They now face the following charges:

Charges

Howland Fourth-degree grand larceny Fifth-degree conspiracy Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Smith, Washington, and Willis Fourth-degree grand larceny Fifth-degree conspiracy



While being taken into custody, Howland was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The four men were transported to SP Fonda for processing and were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Amsterdam Town Court on September 14 before being released.