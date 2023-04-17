QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop led to four people being arrested on drug-related charges Sunday night in Queensbury, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Clum (48, Queensbury), Pamelyn Demar (47, Queensbury), Daniel Santana (36, South Glens Falls), and Chantelle Joubert (31, Corinth) each face charges.

On Sunday, around 10:58 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car at the intersection of West Mountain Road and Hillside Drive in Queensbury. Deputies say the car failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed over double yellow lines.

Police identified Clum as the driver and said they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. Following an investigation, deputies say they found a large quantity of cocaine, Xanax pills, and other drug paraphernalia with drug residue.

Santana and Joubert Charges:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Demar Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Clum Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Failing to obey a traffic control device

Santana and Joubert were held and will be arraigned Monday at Warren County CAP court. Demar and Clum were released on appearance tickets and are due back in court at a later date.