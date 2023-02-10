SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Andrew Kenyon, Hannah Shattuck, Angela Burke and Jason Hartman on February 7. The four were arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road in Providence where they found scales, packaging material, crack cocaine, heroin, multiple cell phones, pills, steroids and firearms that were seized. Police report the two firearms were recently reported stolen within Saratoga County and reported to the Sheriff’s office.

Charges for Kenyon and Shattuck, one count of each

• Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

• Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

• Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Charges for Burke and Hartman, one count each of

• Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

• Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Jason Hartman was processed and released on an appearance ticket and due to appear in the Town of Providence Court on a later date. Angela Burke was processed on charges related to this case and an arrest warrant out of this agency on unrelated matters. Both Burke and Hartman were turned over to the Rotterdam Police Department on an active warrant out of their agency. Andrew Kenyon and Hannah Shattuck were processed and taken to the Milton Town Court. They were both arraigned and released on own recognizance pending further action on this matter.