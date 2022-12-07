SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant on December 6 in Corinth. As a result of the search and investigation, four were arrested and accused of having and selling crack cocaine.

Charges for Thomas A. Allen, 34

Two counts third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Two counts third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First degree criminal nuisance

Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Charges for Kayla J. Allen, 30

First degree criminal nuisance

Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Charges for Erica B. Shippee, 36

Two counts third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Two counts third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First degree criminal nuisance

Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Two counts seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Charges for Richard S. Simmons, 49

Two counts third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Two counts third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First degree criminal nuisance

Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Two counts seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Police explain Shippee is also a NYS parolee, Kayla Allen is currently on probation for a drug related offense, and Thomas Allen was out on bail pending sentencing for prior narcotics sales. Police report as a result of the investigation and search warrant, scales, packaging material, and quantities of crack cocaine were seized.

According to police, all four subjects were arraigned before Justice Woodcock in the Town of Corinth Court. Thomas Allen and Richard Simmons were remanded to the Saratoga County without bail. Kayla Allen and Erica Shippee were remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond. All defendants are due to appear in the Corinth Town Court at a later date.