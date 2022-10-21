BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem PD has arrested several individuals who were alleged involved in an identity theft “ring.” Police report the suspects were going to SEFCU branches and using fraudulent documents to steal money and open loans with other people’s identities.

According to police, the investigation started when officers responded to check a person at the SEFCU branch located at 12 Vista Blvd in Slingerlands, who was attempting to withdraw $20,000 from an account using false identification. Police report officers were able to arrest the suscept, as well as his accomplice.

Bethlehem Police Detectives and SEFCU Fraud Prevention were able to identify additional suspects. Police report one of the suspects was an employee of the SEFCU branch located at 384 Rt 9W in Glenmont.

Suspects and Charges

Davon T. Parson, 19, of Albany

Third degree grand larceny

First degree identity theft

Second degree possession of forged instrument

First degree falsifying business records

Criminal impersonation

Fifth degree conspiracy

Evan E. Cutler, 23 of Menands

Third degree grand larceny

First degree identify theft

Second degree possession of forged instrument

First degree falsifying business records

Fifth degree conspiracy

Second degree criminal impersonation

False personation

Second degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Operating without insurance (Traffic Infraction)

Unlicensed operator (Traffic Infraction)

Dnauticah Taylor-Sherman, 20, of Menands

Third degree grand larceny

First degree identity theft

Second degree possession of forged instrument

First degree falsifying business records

Second degree criminal impersonation

Caeshara J, Cannon, 34, of Watervliet (employee of SEFCU)

Third degree grand larceny

First degree identity theft

Second degree possession of forged instrument

First degree falsifying business records

All suspects were arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and released with a return date of November 15.