BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem PD has arrested several individuals who were alleged involved in an identity theft “ring.” Police report the suspects were going to SEFCU branches and using fraudulent documents to steal money and open loans with other people’s identities.
According to police, the investigation started when officers responded to check a person at the SEFCU branch located at 12 Vista Blvd in Slingerlands, who was attempting to withdraw $20,000 from an account using false identification. Police report officers were able to arrest the suscept, as well as his accomplice.
Bethlehem Police Detectives and SEFCU Fraud Prevention were able to identify additional suspects. Police report one of the suspects was an employee of the SEFCU branch located at 384 Rt 9W in Glenmont.
Suspects and Charges
Davon T. Parson, 19, of Albany
- Third degree grand larceny
- First degree identity theft
- Second degree possession of forged instrument
- First degree falsifying business records
- Criminal impersonation
- Fifth degree conspiracy
Evan E. Cutler, 23 of Menands
- Third degree grand larceny
- First degree identify theft
- Second degree possession of forged instrument
- First degree falsifying business records
- Fifth degree conspiracy
- Second degree criminal impersonation
- False personation
- Second degree aggravated unlicensed operation
- Operating without insurance (Traffic Infraction)
- Unlicensed operator (Traffic Infraction)
Dnauticah Taylor-Sherman, 20, of Menands
- Third degree grand larceny
- First degree identity theft
- Second degree possession of forged instrument
- First degree falsifying business records
- Second degree criminal impersonation
Caeshara J, Cannon, 34, of Watervliet (employee of SEFCU)
- Third degree grand larceny
- First degree identity theft
- Second degree possession of forged instrument
- First degree falsifying business records
All suspects were arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and released with a return date of November 15.