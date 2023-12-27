ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who spearheaded the founding of the South End Grocery Store in Albany has been arrested. Travon Jackson faces multiple charges.

According to a police report, on Monday morning, Jackson broke into a home on Bassett Street and tried to steal several electronic items. According to the report, a man in the apartment confronted Jackson, to which Jackson stabbed the man with a screwdriver.

Charges:

First-degree burglary

Petit larceny

Criminal possession of a weapon

The victim suffered minor injuries.