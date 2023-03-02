FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Edward man was sentenced to two to six years in prison on Friday, February 24, for allegedly beating a woman holding a child. Theodus West was arrested on Christmas day, 2022.

During the attack, Washington County Sherrif’s deputies say West tried to run away after hitting the woman. He was found a short time after and taken into custody.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, his sentence comes on the heels of his plea to aggravated criminal contempt.