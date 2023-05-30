ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 69-year-old Fort Edward man is accused of multiple sex crimes, one including attempted sexual contact with a child under 13. Robert Keech faces multiple charges.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Keech attempted to have sexual contact with a child under 13 and restrained the child in the course of conduct. In a separate incident, he is accused of forcing himself onto a victim he invited into his apartment.

Charges:

First-degree criminal sex act

Forcible touching

First-degree attempted sex abuse (two counts)

Unlawful imprisonment

Endangering the welfare of a child

Unlawfully dealing with a child

Keech was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment and was held pending arraignment in Washington County Court due to previous convictions.