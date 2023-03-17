FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly failing to pay subcontractors they hired. New York State Police said Mark Hafner ll, 37, and Megan Hafner, 37, both of Fort Edward, were arrested on March 16.

On October 19, 2022, police received a complaint that a company had stolen money meant to pay subcontractors. After an investigation, police found that the victim hired Property Pro Builders LLC, which is owned by the Hafners, to oversee the building of a home in Fort Ann.

The Hafners allegedly withdrew funds from a construction loan which was meant to pay the subcontractors but did not fully reimburse them. Because of this, police said the couple kept over $45,000.

Both were charged with third-degree grand larceny, which is a felony. The couple surrendered themselves to State Police in Granville for processing. They were issued appearance tickets to return to Fort Ann Court on March 22 and released.