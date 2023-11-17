SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Ann man is accused of slashing a victim’s tires and attempting to rob a customer at the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 114 Saratoga Avenue. Roman Van Der Schyff, 24, faces multiple charges.

On Thursday, around 6 p.m., South Glens Falls Police Officers responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 114 Saratoga Avenue for reports of an armed robbery of a customer in the parking lot. Police say the victim reported leaving the store and seeing a man with a knife slashing two of his car’s tires.

Police say the suspect started charging toward the victim, holding the knife, demanding everything in his pockets. The victim ran back into the store and reported the incident to staff who called 9-1-1.

The suspect was seen getting into his own car and driving away. Police later identified him as Van Der Schyff. He was later found at his Fort Ann residence and was taken into custody without incident. Police say no one was injured and no property was stolen during the incident.

Charges:

First-degree attempted robbery

Third-degree criminal mischief

Van Der Schyff was arraigned at the Town of Moreau Court with bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bail bond. He was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in court in early December.