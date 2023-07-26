ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former member of the Troy School Board pleaded guilty to partaking in a nationwide marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) trafficking conspiracy on Tuesday. Rosemary Coles, 71, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and THC.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Coles admitted to being a member of a nationwide marijuana and THC trafficking organization that shipped marijuana from Fresno, California, to locations throughout the country, including the Capital Region. The DOJ says Coles worked with her daughter and received shipments of marijuana at her home in Troy, and coordinated other shipments to others involved in Troy as well.

The shipped packages of marijuana were shipped through UPS and FedEx, often sealed with eBay packing tape, and concealed in dog food containers and suitcases. According to the DOJ, Coles, and others would receive between $300 and $400 for each package of marijuana received.

The DOJ says Coles admitted to receiving roughly 104 packages containing approximately 811 kilograms (1,788 pounds) of marijuana at her home total between August 2018 and May 2022. On top of receiving and delivering packages of marijuana, Coles admitted to selling THC “edibles” that were shipped by her daughter from Fresno to Troy.

Coles faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million at sentencing. She will have to serve at least five years up to life of supervised release.