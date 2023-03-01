ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Guilderland man was sentenced to seven years in prison with 10 years of post-release supervision resulting from a guilty plea on December 22, 2022. According to law enforcement, Raquan Dyson admitted in court to raping a 14-year-old girl.

Dyson was charged in March 2022 after police said he went to the home of a 14-year-old girl to have sex with her. Dyson was a custodian at Farnsworth Middle School in the Guilderland School District at the time. It was later released the 14-year-old was a student at the middle school he worked at. Police say further investigation looked into Dyson having illegal contact with minors over social media. After initially being charged with rape, additional charges were brought relating to sexually explicit content of minors found on his phone.

The plea of guilty submitted contained two pleas. One related to sexual intercourse with a minor, and the other related to the images found on his cell phone resulting from the investigation. He was sentenced on the charges of second-degree rape and attempted promoting a sexual performance by a child as a sexually motivated felony.