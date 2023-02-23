SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Schenectady corrections officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to beating a pre-arraignment detainee in November 2020. Eugene Sellie was sentenced to six months in prison.

Sellie allegedly got into a verbal argument with the detainee over how long the release process was taking. He then allegedly brought the detainee to a room that did not have cameras and proceeded to punch and kick the man with his work boots on. The detainee suffered broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a collapsed lung, and bruises to his face. Sellie was fired after this incident came to light.

Investigators say the detainee was set to be released from the Schenectady County Correctional Facility due to an order from the Town of Niskayuna. Sellie was responsible for his release.

Sellie was offered a plea deal by prosecutors for four years in prison, but he took an offer from Glens Falls City Court judge Gary Hobbs and got a six-month sentence to serve in a local jail. Hobbs took note that Sellie had no prior convictions and hadn’t been accused of abusing inmates in the past.