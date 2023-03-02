RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Rensselaer County Correctional Officer was sentenced on Thursday to three years of probation, which will include six weekends in jail, and to pay a $2,000 fine for sexually abusing an inmate. Sean Morrissey, 51, of Waterford, pleaded guilty to charges on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Morrissey was a correctional officer at Rensselaer County Correctional Facility at the time of the alleged crime. It was alleged between September 7, 2018, and September 21, 2018, Morrissey inappropriately touched a federal detainee, with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, or arouse or gratify the sexual desire of a person.

The DOJ says Morrisey pleaded guilty and admitted that during the two weeks from September 7, 2018, to September 21, 2018, he knowingly rubbed the genitalia of a female federal inmate, while he was the sole corrections officer in charge of her all-female housing unit.