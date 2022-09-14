LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Lake Luzerne trustee has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the South Warren Snowmobile Club (SWSC). State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said Mark McLain, 72, of Lancaster, South Carolina, was charged with second-degree grand larceny.

McLain served as SWSC treasurer from 1999 to early 2020. He is accused of pocketing more than $127,000 that was supposed to be used for operating and maintaining the public snowmobile trails. He allegedly used the money for Lions Club expenses, to pay off his personal credit card balances in full, and was paid twice for the same reimbursements.

McLain also allegedly falsified claims to agencies for club funding and misrepresented SWSC’s finances to make it look like the club was in financial need. He allegedly falsified reimbursement claims to Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s “Snowmobile Trail Grant Program” and submitted duplicate claims for expenses that were actually for the Lions Club, not the snowmobile club.

Officials said the snowmobile club receives funding from Warren County, Queensbury, Lake Luzerne, the NYS Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, as well as the village and town of Lake George.

“McLain allegedly took advantage of his volunteer position and the citizens of Lake Luzerne’s trust to line his own pockets at the expense of valued community services,” said DiNapoli. “Thanks to the work of my team, Warren County District Attorney Carusone, and the New York State Police, McLain will have to answer for his misdeeds.”

McLain was arraigned in Warren County Court. He is due back in Luzerne Town Court on November 19.