ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Town of Prattsville Supervisor was sentenced to one year of probation, and is ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, along with $24,915 in restitution for allegedly committing wire fraud. Kory O’Hara, 45, allegedly committed wire fraud in connection with a grant extended to Prattsville in the wake of Hurricane Irene.

In August 2011, Hurricane Irene caused significant damage in Prattsville, which resulted in millions of dollars being issued in rehabilitation grants to the town and its residents. O’Hara entered into several grant agreements according to law enforcement, including the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation.

O’Hara pleaded guilty, and in doing so admitted to obtaining fake invoices from Moore’s Homes, a Prattsville-based modular home business, to reflect construction work on O’Hara’s automotive garage and O’Hara’s Service Station. Moore’s Homes did not perform any work that O’Hara alleged they had.

Law enforcement says O’Hara obtained $24,915 in grant proceeds under the New York Main Street Program after submitting the fake invoices and fully reimbursed checks to Prattsville and the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation.