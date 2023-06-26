ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brian Barnett, a former Johnston funeral home director accused of mishandling remains, was sentenced to two and 1/3 to seven years in prison today. Barnett originally pleaded guilty in March.

Before pleading guilty to six charges in March, Barnett previously pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in January.

Police say they found decomposed remains that surviving loved ones had paid the former funeral home director to cremate. The bodies were discovered inside a garage behind the funeral home and even one inside Barnett’s own residence.