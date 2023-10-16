HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of the former president and CEO of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. Jeffrey Hunt, 54, of South Carolina, was sentenced to 1 and 2/3 to 5 years for third-degree grand larceny, to be served under New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Investigators with the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Hunt on September 16, 2021 for stealing $46,868.95 from the Chamber of Commerce’s financial accounts between 2016 and 2020, to which Hunt pled guilty back in July. In addition to his sentence, the court ordered Hunt to pay back all of the stolen funds.

“Mr. Hunt violated the public’s trust by stealing community funds to cover his personal expenses and now has been held accountable for his crimes,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Ryan Carty. “I thank the New York State Police investigators who diligently worked on this case to bring it to a successful resolution.”