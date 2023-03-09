FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, a former BOCES teacher pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act in the second degree. Kristin M. Bellinger, 39, of Johnstown, admitted to having oral sex with a former student back in 2019.

Bellinger was arrested on June 27, 2022, following a lengthy investigation into a complaint that she had sex with a 13-year-old in 2019. Bellinger tutored the student at home outside of her job as a special education teacher. The Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery BOCES office in Johnstown told NEWS10 they were not made aware of the alleged tutoring arrangement and that it is not a typical practice.

Bellinger is required to register as a sex offender. She will be sentenced in the Montgomery County Court on April 28.