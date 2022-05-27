TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arraigned on a sealed indictment charging him with rape. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Jevonte Osterhout, 30, was arraigned on Wednesday, May 25.

The DA’s Office said the incident allegedly happened in January 2022. According to East Greenbush Detective Sergeant Michael Guadagnino, Osterhout was employed as an EMT at the Bruen Rescue Squad and as an Albany firefighter at the time of the incident.

Charges

Third-degree rape (felony)

First-degree sexual abuse (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

“The East Greenbush Police believe this is an isolated incident but are asking anyone who may have information relevant to this investigation to please contact the East Greenbush Police Detective’s Unit. We would like to that the START Center for their assistance in this investigation,” said Guadagnino.

Assistant District Attorney Antonia Edwards is prosecuting the case.