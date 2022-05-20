ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former deacon in Albany has been sentenced to prison for allegedly abusing two children. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Angel Garcia, 69, formerly of Albany, was sentenced to two concurrent terms of seven years in state prison in Albany County Court on Friday.

Between June 2016 and December 2018, Garcia allegedly abused two children that were known to him at a residence in Albany. He is a former deacon who was stationed at Church of the Americas in Albany.

Garcia previously pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and course of second-degree sexual conduct against a child, both felonies. This seven-year sentence will run consecutively with the five-year sentence he is already serving for a previous sex offense against a different child.

On August 14, 2014, Garcia was found guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, both felonies. On two occasions between May 2003 and October 2003, he was found to have engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 that was known to him. In September 2014, Garcia was sentenced to five years in state prison, in addition to 10 years of post-release supervision.

Garcia appealed to a higher court and applied for a stay of judgment and bail pending his appeal, which was granted. His failure to surrender following the expiration of the order granting the stay and bail led to a delay in his return to custody. He was returned to custody on October 31, 2019.

Garcia was also sentenced on Friday to 20 years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender after he is released. No-contact orders of protection have been issued on behalf of the victims.

“These victims were not strangers to you. These victims were family members. These victims were not consenting adults. They were children. Your complete lack of remorse, the complete absence of any apology, to your victims, quite frankly, is consistent with the despicable, heinous, villainous nature of your crimes,” said Judge Roger McDonough.