ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States Attorney’s Office reports the sentencing of Yuny Hurtado Rodriguez, 34 of Florida. Rodriguez was sentenced to 57 months in prison on March 29 for his role in building skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports Rodriguez admitted that between April 2016 and July 2019, he conspired with others to commit access device fraud conspiracy by building skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information. Rodriguez and others installed those devices inside gas pumps in Albany, Broome, Montgomery counties, and elsewhere. They would then use the collected information to create fraudulent credit and debit cards. The U.S. Attorney’s Office explains the fraudulent cards were used to obtain money orders, gift cards, cash, and other things of value.

As part of his plea agreement, Rodriguez agreed to be subject to a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $606,000. Senior United States District Judge Sharpe imposed a three-year term of supervised release on Rodriguez to follow his term of incarceration.