AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Tallahassee, Florida man was arrested on Wednesday, May 17 following a six-month-long investigation regarding sex crimes. Anthony Morales, 43, faces several charges.

According to Amsterdam Police, on April 27, an arrest warrant was issued for Morales, and was sent to the United States Marshal Service for assistance in finding Morales, who was now residing in Florida. Amsterdam detectives were alerted on Thursday, May 4, that Morales had been taken into custody in Tallahassee and was held pending an extradition hearing at the Leon County Correctional Facility.

Morales waived extradition on Wednesday, May 17, and Amsterdam detectives traveled to Tallahassee to bring him back to Amsterdam.

Charges:

Predatory sexual assault against a child

First-degree criminal sexual act (four counts)

Morales was arraigned in Amsterdam County Court and is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.