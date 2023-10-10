ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five individuals were indicted for their roles in a bank fraud conspiracy. The conspirators reportedly obtained loans fraudulently from SEFCU, now Broadview Federal Credit Union.

According to the indictment, Caeshara Cannon, 33, of Albany, helped four conspirators obtain customer account information. Cannon formerly worked as a member services representative at SEFCU.

The conspirators used the information to create counterfeit checks. They obtained personal identifying information and used fake New York State driver’s licenses in the loan application process.

Carson was previously arrested on September 14 and pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The four others facing charges are:

Allahson Allah, formerly known as Gwyn Cancer, age 53, of Albany, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Evan Cutler, age 24, of Queensbury, New York, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

Dnauticah Taylor-Sterman, age 21, of Albany, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Davon Parson, age 20, of Troy, New York, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Cannon reportedly helped the conspirators obtain customer account information between February and October 2022. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case with assistance from the Bethlehem Police Department.