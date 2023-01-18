FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services and say they found that the five women applied for and received benefits they were not eligible for. Ball and Edwards, both of Fort Ann, were arraigned at the Town of Fort Edward Court and released on their own recognizance. Millington, of Fort Edward, and Stewart, of Cambridge, were also arraigned at the Town of Fort Edward Court and released on their own recognizance.

Ball, Edwards, Millington, and Stewart Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Smith, of Whitehall, was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and released on her own recognizance.

Smith Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Offering a false instrument

All of the women are scheduled to appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court at a later date.