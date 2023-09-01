FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fishkill man was arrested on Thursday following a child pornography investigation. Efrain Negron, 28, faces four counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

New York State Police say the investigation began after receiving a tip. Members of the State Police Wappinger Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined Negron was in possession of child pornography.

Negron was issued an appearance ticket to return to the town of Fishkill Court on September 12 at 9 a.m.