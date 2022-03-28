ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a complaint filed Monday in the New York State Supreme Court, a parent of a child who was sexually assaulted alleges that First Student and Albany City Schools were negligent in hiring Ynnad White, who recently pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the first degree in Albany County Court. White is currently being held in the Albany County Jail awaiting sentencing.

It is alleged, in the complaint, that the sexual assaults involved multiple acts of oral to genital contact by White with an Albany City Schools Elementary School student after he had been openly sitting with the child and hugging him. Attorney Michael Conway with the Albany Law Firm of Conway, Donovan, and Manley said this incident took place during COVID, and that there was a bus driver and cameras on the bus. No one should have been within six feet of the child, said Attorney Conway, let alone violating him.

On July 12, 2021, Albany Police officials said Ynnad White was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a seven-year-old while the child was riding on the bus. White was working as a bus monitor for First Student between March 1, 2021, and June 17, 2021, when on several occasions he had sexual contact with the boy. White was originally charged with six counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.

The child’s parent allegedly informed the school that her child was complaining and becoming emotional when it was time to get on the bus, back when the assaults took place. “This should have been investigated and the camera footage should have been reviewed,” said Attorney Conway. “There is no excuse for this and it was completely preventable- if people were doing their jobs and paying attention.”

Attorney Conway asks for anyone with further information about White, his background, and the hiring practices of First Student to contact him at (518) 436-1661. Anyone whose child may have been victimized by White is asked to call the Albany Police Department’s Children and Family Services Unit at (518) 447-8780.