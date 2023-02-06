MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Mendon, Vermont woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Shaw’s Supermarket and causing a disturbance at the store before fleeing. Tiffany Covey, 31, was arrested on retail theft and disorderly conduct charges.

Fair Haven Police responded to a Shaw’s Supermarket on Washington Street for a report of someone stealing groceries. Police say Covey filled a cart full of groceries and tried to leave the store without paying for it. She was stopped at the door and allegedly started yelling and causing a scene throughout the store. She left the cart behind and allegedly filled her pockets with $95 worth of stolen items before being arrested outside the store after fleeing.

Police stopped her in the parking lot, was allegedly used profanity toward the cops, telling them she wished they would all die. She then spit all over the inside of the cop car, according to Fair Haven Police. She was issued a citation to appear in Rutland District court to answer to her charges.