GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the afternoon of August 2, John Ferrara, 55, was convicted of predatory sexual assault against a child. Ferrara faces 25 years to life in state prison.

According to the indictment, Ferrara engaged in sexual conduct against a female child between February 1, 2016, and June 4, 2018. The child was between the ages of 5 and 8. Sentencing is scheduled for September 15.