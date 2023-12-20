ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 51 months in prison for his role in the nationwide Felony Lane Gang fraud conspiracy. Keyshawn Arnold, 27, was also ordered to pay $142,670 in restitution and forfeit a money judgment of $19,810.

Members of the Felony Lane Gang conspiracy break into vehicles parked at locations, including health and fitness centers, daycares, and parks. The conspirators steal purses, debit cards, credit cards, checkbooks, and photo identification.

They then recruit women to impersonate the victims and commit bank fraud in drive-through bank lines. Many of the women recruited suffered from addictions and were paid partially in drugs.

Arnold admitted to his involvement in the fraud scheme between 2015 and 2020. Eight other co-conspirators have all pled guilty, including Terrell McDonald, 33, of Troy. McDonald was sentenced to 65 months in prison on March 13.