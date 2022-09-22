SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A North Carolina man was sentenced today to four years and four months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March.

As part of his guilty plea, McLeod admitted to having a 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber when Schenectady police officers arrested him. A prior conviction for armed robbery prevented McLeod from legally possessing the gun.

McLeod was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release when he is released from prison. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Schenectady Police Department, with assistance from the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office.