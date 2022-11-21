ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ellenville man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday. Antonio Naveo, 42, originally pleaded guilty to illegally running a drug trafficking organization in Ulster County, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm.

As part of his guilty plea, Naveo admitted that between September 2017 and December 2018, he led a drug trafficking organization that trafficked over 500 grams of cocaine base, as well as fentanyl, from New York City and Pennsylvania to Ellenville for redistribution at various locations in the Rondout Valley. Naveio also admitted to unlawfully possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

Once Naveo’s prison term is served, he will also serve a four-year term of supervised release. Six other defendants related to the conspiracy were also sentenced as well. Naveo received the longest sentence.