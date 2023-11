ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 32-year-old convicted felon pleaded guilty to illegally possessing ammunition. Derbie Michel faces up to 15 years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

Michel admitted to throwing five rounds of ammunition from a car while being chased by Troy Police on October 15, 2022. Court documents indicate Michel also discarded a ghost gun during the pursuit.

Michel has three prior felony convictions. Sentencing is scheduled for June 20, 2024.