ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two individuals, including a citizen of Liberia residing in Saratoga Springs, were indicted in a case involving illegal firearm possession. Mana Sambola, 41, was indicted for possessing two firearms and four boxes of ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

Christopher Krom, 36, of Lake Luzerne, was indicted for acting as a straw purchaser for one of the firearms. According to the indictment, Krom purchased a Glock 43 pistol and four boxes of ammunition on behalf of Sambola. Law enforcement searched Sambola’s apartment on May 22 and seized the firearm, ammunition, and an Anderson Manufacturing AM15 rifle.

Sambola faces a maximum term of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. Krom faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

Krom was issued conditions of release. Sambola was detained pending trial. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case. Assisting agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); the Warren County District Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Offices; the New York State Police; and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.