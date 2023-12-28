ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Bram Fox, 44, of Kerhonkson, was sentenced to 70 months in prison and three years of post-release supervision. Fox previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a rifle as a convicted felon.

Fox admitted to possessing approximately 30 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition in his house on January 31, 2023. Among the firearms was an Aero Precision M5 rifle and ghost guns that he admitted to manufacturing.

Fox had multiple felony convictions in New York and Connecticut, including for his involvement in an armed bank robbery in 2009. As a previously convicted felon, Fox is unable to lawfully possess the rifle.