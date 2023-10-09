BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a grand larceny of a tractor that took place in the late hours of September 29 or the early morning hours of September 30 in Broadalbin. Deputies say the tractor, a Kubota L4400 with a front loader, was stolen on County Highway 107 in the area of West Galway Road and Hoesville Road.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the tractor is asked to contact Corporal Sherwood at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office by calling (518) 736-2100.