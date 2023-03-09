SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police say Kirk Shultis Jr., the father of Paislee Shultis, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. Shultis, 33, was arrested on separate burglary charges in December 2022.

Shultis’ arrest stems from an investigation from September 2022. On September 2, 2022, Saugerties police responded to a residence on Malden Turnpike in Saugerties for a report of a burglary to a house and a garage. Police say during their investigation, evidence gathered connected this burglary to others in the fall of 2022 in Saugerties.

Police arrested Shultis on Wednesday, and he was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. He is held at the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 secured bond, and $750,000 partially secured bond. Police say Shultis had been bailed out of the County Jail just days prior on separate burglary charges.