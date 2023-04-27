SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A father and son, along with another New Jersey man, were convicted in a cocaine trafficking case in Schenectady on Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Jeffrey Civitello Sr. (51, Schenectady), Jeffrey Civitello Jr. (23, Schenectady), and Richard Sinde (58, Fort Lee, New Jersey) each face at least 10 years and up to life in prison.

The Civitellos were charged in May 2022, with Sinde being indicted in 2021.

According to the DOJ, as part of the conspiracy, another conspirator delivered three kilograms of cocaine to Civitello Sr. in Schenectady on March 29, 2021, with Sinde and the conspirator delivering an additional three kilograms two days later on March 31, 2021. The DOJ said on March 31, 2021, the Civitellos ordered more cocaine and suggested that Sinde and another conspirator use a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Civitello Jr. to transport the cocaine.

Unknown to the conspirators, the DEA had placed a court-authorized tracker on the Jeep several months prior, as part of an investigation into Civitello Jr., according to the DOJ. The DOJ says the Jeep contained a “trap” used to hide drugs inside it.

The Cherokee was later pulled over a few days later. The DOJ says troopers located nine kilograms of cocaine in the Jeep’s hidden compartment.

According to the DOJ, the jury voted to convict all for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, as well as possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance for the three kilograms of cocaine delivered on March 31, 2021. The jury also voted to convict Sinde of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and the Civitellos of attempted possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, for the nine kilograms of cocaine they tried to transport to Schenectady on April 2.

The Civitellos are set to be sentenced on Wednesday, September 6, and Sinde on Friday, September 8.