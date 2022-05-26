ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jeffrey C. Civitello Sr., age 50, and Jeffrey C. Civitello Jr., age 22, both of Schenectady, have been charged for allegedly trafficking kilograms of cocaine. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division.

The Civitellos are charged with allegedly conspiring with other men, including two New Jersey men indicted last year, to traffic more than five kilograms of cocaine to Schenectady in March and April 2021 according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of New York (USAO).

If convicted on all charges, each man faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, as well as at least five years of post-imprisonment supervised release. The indictment also seeks a money judgment against the Civitello’s for $600,000 said the USAO.

Civitello Sr. was arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart; a detention hearing is scheduled for June 3. Civitello Jr. will be arraigned at a later date. He has been in custody since October 21, 2021, when he was arrested by the DEA in Schenectady on unrelated charges of allegedly possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and for allegedly possessing and intending to distribute marijuana said the USAO.

The charges in the indictment are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. This case is being investigated by the DEA’s Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force, which includes DEA Special Agents and investigators from state and local police agencies, including the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.