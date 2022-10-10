MAMAKATING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A father and daughter from Mamakating were arrested on Sunday. Mato Hicks, 46, and Penelope Hicks, 19, allegedly assaulted someone after a verbal altercation.

According to police, after the argument, the father began assaulting someone who eventually started recording on his cell phone. Police said Mato hit the victim multiple times, and that Penelope restrained him in a choke hold to make him an easier target.

The victim was taken to the Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill to be evaluated for cuts and bruises. According to police, Mato not only struck this person’s face repeatedly, he also broke his phone.

Father and daughter were arraigned Mamakating Town Court and released with a return date set for November 3. Authorities also issued a restraining order against them.

Charges:

Penelope Hicks

Criminal obstruction of breathing (misdemeanor)

Mato Hicks