ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Esperance man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on Monday. John Hotaling, 62, was already on supervised release for the same crime, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the DOJ, Hotaling admitted to possessing child pornography in 2020, some images he created by photoshopping faces of children onto nude adult bodies engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Hotaling was on supervised release for a 2009 conviction for the same crime.

The DOJ says he admitted to violating his terms and conditions of supervised release. Trial in the case was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

He is set to be sentenced on January 4, 2024. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 20, as well as a fine of up to $250,00, and a term of supervised release of at least five years to life.