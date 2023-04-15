CHARLESTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, an Esperance man was arrested on Tuesday following a domestic incident. Richard Knaupp, 63, faces a slew of charges.

On Tuesday, deputies from the Montgomery COPunty Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Charleston for a reported physical domestic incident. Deputies say they found Knaupp violated a stay-away order of protection and had taken a cell phone away from a victim, preventing her from calling 911. Knaupp also allegedly damaged property during the incident that he didn’t own.

Charges:

Second-degree burglary

First-degree criminal contempt

Third-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree aggravated harassment

Third-degree coercion

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Knaupp was processed and arraigned in Palatine Town Court. He was later released on his own recognizance.