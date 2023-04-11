KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, an Esopus man with a history of felony convictions pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment just as the jury trial was about to begin. Seth Young, 49, pled guilty without any promises to Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

According to the indictment, Young forcibly broke into the Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions on December 10, 2021. He then used a bolt cutter to steal the ATM machine from the business.

On the same day, Young stole a snowblower from Herzog’s in the City of Kingston. He then stole another snowblower from Herzog’s on December 25, 2021.

Surveillance captured Young committing the charges and he confessed to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Detectives and to the Kingston Police Detectives. During the execution of a search warrant for his residence, police recovered the stolen ATM, which had been smashed to pieces.

The DA’s office has indicated plans to file for the defendant to be sentenced as a persistent felony offender. Young previously had a serious violent felony reduced to a misdemeanor in 2019.