AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Walmart employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from the store. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Aida Gonzalez, 43, of Amsterdam, was arrested on June 10.

That day, police were called to the Walmart at 101 Sanford Farms Shopping Center in Amsterdam for a reported theft. After an investigation, police found that Gonzalez allegedly took money from the store while working as a cashier between May 6 and June 10.

Gonzalez has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, which is a felony. She was released with an appearance ticket to the Town of Amsterdam court at a later date.