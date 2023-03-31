ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Ellenville Police arrested five suspects after they attacked a 16-year-old multiple times. Police say the victim was bleeding from the mouth and nose, had an injury to his right eye, and had several lacerations and contusions around his face and body.

Investigations into the assault revealed that the victim was first attacked by five suspects at Berne Road Park, who chased the victim as he attempted to flee. They attacked him again at the corner of Berne Road and 244 Canal Street.

Two witnesses who were driving by stopped and screamed at the suspects, who fled. The witnesses then transported the victim to get help.

Police say the victim was repeatedly punched, slammed to the ground, and kicked in the head and body repeatedly. A video that captured the assault was posted on social media. Police got a copy of the video and identified the five attackers.

Two 16-year-old males, two 17-year-old males, and one 19-year-old male were arrested. The 16- and 17-year-olds were each charged with one count of Gang Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the Second Degree. They were issued appearance tickets in Youth Court Chapter 1 in Ulster County Supreme Court.

The 19-year-old was identified as Devin Harris of Ellenville. He was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail.

The victim received treatment from the Ellenville Rescue Squad before he was transported to the Ellenville Regional Hospital. He has since been released.