ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ellenville man has been arrested following a drug sale investigation, according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Lasanta, 28, is facing multiple charges.

In June 2021, members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (U.R.G.E.N.T.) began an investigation into cocaine sales in Ellenville. Police say the investigation revealed that Lasanta allegedly sold cocaine around the area.

Lasanta was indicted by a grand jury on November 21. A warrant for his arrest was then issued by the Ulster County Court. On December 2, Lasanta was arrested in Orange County by the New Windsor Police Department on an unrelated charge before being remanded to the Orange County Jail.

On December 4, Lasanta was released after making bail, but was then arrested by members of URGENT. He was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lasanta was arraigned at the Ulster County Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on an unrelated charge in connection to an investigation by the New Paltz Police Department. He is scheduled to appear back in court at a future date and time.